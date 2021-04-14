News / Metro

Little owl discovered in Shanghai for first time

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  14:31 UTC+8, 2021-04-14       0
A little owl, an avian species that inhabits the warmer parts of Europe, Asia and North Africa, was discovered on Tuesday in Shanghai for the first time.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  14:31 UTC+8, 2021-04-14       0
Little owl discovered in Shanghai for first time
Ti Gong

The little owl discovered on Chongming Island

A little owl, an avian species that inhabits the warmer parts of Europe, Asia and North Africa, was discovered on Tuesday in Shanghai for the first time.

The little bird was discovered by a patrolling police officer in the greenery of a residential complex in Chongming District, the district police said.

The bird, seemingly too frail to fly, was taken to the district wildlife relief center for a physical checkup and found to have wounds on its right wing.

Experts at the center identified it as a little owl (Athene noctua), a protected species in China mostly found in the northern and western regions. It is the 507th bird species discovered in the city.

The bird will be taken care of at the relief station and released back to the wild after recovering.

Last month, another rare bird — an upland buzzard — was found in Chongming, the first time the species had been spotted in the city since 1943.

Residents are advised to contact the police or forestry authorities when they discover injured wild animals.

Little owl discovered in Shanghai for first time
Ti Gong

An official holds the little owl in his hands.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     