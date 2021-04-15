News / Metro

New cancer screening and prevention guideline released

The latest guideline, released in the city today, promotes awareness of early screenings, diagnosis and treatments to reduce mortality.
The latest cancer screening and prevention guideline was released in Shanghai today, promoting awareness of early screenings, diagnosis and treatments to reduce mortality.

Every year, there are 4.5 million new cancer cases in China with 3 million fatalities.

According to the World Health Organization, about 5 to 10 percent instances of cancer are genetic, which are difficult to detect and strike more young people. However, this type of cancer can be prevented and controlled through genetic screening technology, said doctors from the Shanghai Cancer Center.

The guideline, created by the Shanghai Anti-Cancer Association and the cancer center, has been released annually since 2018 to offer the latest cancer prevention and control guidance. It combines the latest cancer research and screening results from China and abroad, and identifies high-risk populations.

Early prevention and screenings are the most important cancer prevention and control measures recommended by WHO, in addition to a healthy lifestyle and regular checkups.

The online version of the guideline is available at https://www.23care.com/screentest/.

