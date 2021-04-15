Azaleas putting on a show at forest park

A display of around 20,000 azaleas of more than 200 varieties are on display in a Pudong New Area park as they come into flower to the delight of visitors.

Bai Kelin / Ti Gong

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

An azalea exhibition opened at Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area on Thursday as the flowers are now in full bloom.

The exhibition runs from Thursday to early May, including the five-day May Day holiday, is expected to be the best time to appreciate them.

There are around 20,000 azaleas of more than 200 varieties featured, including some rare species.

The park boasts one of the biggest azalea gardens in east China.

Bai Kelin / Ti Gong

Bai Kelin / Ti Gong

The azaleas are in bloom amid hills and pavilions, together with trees such as maple, beech, and camphor, presenting an enchanting view.

The azalea flower valley at the park has been expanded with more than 1,300 azaleas newly introduced to enrich the colors of the flowers and prolong the appreciation time.

An azalea bonsai exhibition is being held at the same time, with some azalea trees up to 80 years old on display.