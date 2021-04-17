Shanghai through the eyes of a Swiss expat

The 10th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Swiss expat Caspar Chiquet, environmental products originator for BP China.

Chiquet came to China for the first time when he graduated from high school in 1999, and stayed in Beijing for less than one year. Returning to Switzerland, he majored in Chinese literature.

“China is now very proactively transforming toward low carbon,” said Chiquet. “With the increase of low carbon awareness, China, as a climate change leader, is playing a very different role in the international arena.”