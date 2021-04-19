One new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese working in Russia. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery and four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 16.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 37 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,572 imported cases, 1,515 have been discharged upon recovery and 57 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.