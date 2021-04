The 13th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Greek Evangelos Tatsis, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences.

“Traditional Chinese medicine is a hidden treasure for modern pharmacognosy,” said Tatsis. “In my opinion, it has not been explored enough. I expect two or three new drugs to come from traditional Chinese medicine in the next 50 years.”