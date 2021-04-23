News / Metro

Regional 'red' tourist routes released today

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-04-23
The first group of 12 "red" routes commemorate the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0

Cultural and tourism authorities in the Yangtze River Delta region jointly released the first batch of 12 "red tourism" routes today to commemorate the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

These routes cover a number of "red" venues in Shanghai, such as the site of the Party’s first National Congress; the memorial for the second National Congress; Shanghai Longhua Martyr Cemetery; Soong Ching Ling Memorial Residence; the former residence of Mao Zedong; and the villa that housed EMI (Electric & Musical Industries) where China's national anthem "March of the Volunteers" was recorded. 

The list also includes the Yunling and Yansi Town headquarters of the New Fourth Army; Dujiang Battle Memorial and the World Cultural Heritage Site, Hongcun Village in Anhui Province; the New Fourth Army Memorial; the Huangqiao Battle Memorial and the Gaochun Intangible Culture Heritage Museum in Jiangsu Province; and Yuyao Liangnong Revolutionary Base, Nanxun Ancient Town and Yunhe Terraced Fields in Zhejiang Province. 

The delta region is home to the major base and battle fields of the New Fourth Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

The event was hosted by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, and the culture and tourism departments of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces. 

Some "red" attractions in the region have taken an intelligent approach with sound, animation and digital applications, officials said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
