CPC anniversary marked with free medical consultations

A total of 100 leading medical experts provided free consultations to local residents on Saturday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party of China.

A total of 100 leading medical experts from 15 city-level hospitals provided free consultations to local residents on Saturday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party of China.

In addition to offering consultations on disease treatment and health care, experts also provided knowledge on coronavirus prevention and control, public health and COVID-19 vaccination.

“Doctors gave me a detailed explanation on the vaccination and ruled out my worry," said a woman surnamed Sun. "I will reserve the vaccination after returning home."

Dr Bao Zhijun, vice president of Huadong Hospital, said most people taking up the offer of consultation were elderly.

So the hospital organized experts specializing in diseases of the aged, and promoted knowledge on coronavirus prevention and control for the elderly.

Lectures on health care and chronic disease prevention and control were also launched at Saturday's event.

Apart from the on-site consultation, the health authority also organized 200 experts to offer telephone consultations on Saturday for the convenience of patients and to prevent a large number of people gathering.