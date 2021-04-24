News / Metro

Cancer biomarkers important in health check-ups for women

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-24
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-24

Including checks for cancers in biomarkers in annual health check-ups for women can help detect cancers in their early stages, experts told a women’s health forum in Huadong Hospital on Friday.

Many female cancers aren't apparent in the early stages, and many women don’t receive gynecological checks regularly.

If biomarkers show a high level, women can go to a hospital for  diagnosis and treatment.

There were 2.09 million women detected with cancer in China last year. Female cancers such as breast, cervical and ovarian cancers are ranked the top 10, seriously impacting women’s health.

“With the increase of health awareness and people’s rising demand on health services, the aim of health care has changed from treatment to prevention and health management,” said Dr Gao Wen, president of Huadong hospital. 

“The annual health check-up is not only a measure for disease detection but also one step of a long-term health management. In addition to cancer detection, checks on diseases on whole-life process are adopted to ensure people’s health and improve their life quality.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
