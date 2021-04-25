Yangtze River Delta air quality forecast a national first

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone has trialled air quality forecasting.

It is the first cross-administrative-area forecast in the nation.

The zone comprises Shanghai's Qingpu District, Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province and Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province.

The forecast predicts air quality for seven days and top pollutants, according to the Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau.

During holidays and on the occasions of grand activities, the change of air quality and the description of pollution process will be included.

"The major pollutants confronting the demonstration zone are PM10, PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone," said Wang Qian, director of the atmospheric environment monitoring office of Shanghai Environmental Monitoring Center.

"The forecast provides guidance and reference on air pollution prevention and control in the Yangtze River Delta region, details, discharge and source of pollution."

From June, a technical standard on air quality forecast of the demonstration zone will be implemented, regulating procedures and technical methods of air quality forecast, according to the executive committee of the demonstration zone.

Two other standards on volatile organic compounds and exhaust gas of the demonstration zone have also been released recently.

A new batch of standards covering aqua-culture pollution prevention and control, and construction of ecological corridors will be released soon for reference in environment law enforcement and monitoring of the zone, said Zhang Zhongwei, deputy director of the executive committee of the demonstration zone.