Better services for overseas talent in Changning

Ti Gong

Changning companies with good credit will enjoy priorities when applying for various local permits for their foreign professionals in a trial operation to further attract global talent and investment.

The downtown district will explore the credit management system to improve services for overseas specialists.

Reliable employers will not have to submit foreign professionals’ documents, such as police clearance certificates. The administrative approval process will also be shortened.

However, those lost credits will be blacklisted, the district government announced in its quarterly investment promotion meeting on Sunday.

The district released its updated measures to further optimize its business environment at the meeting.

Among the newly unveiled measures, a single service window will be opened for overseas professionals to apply for work and residence permits, while a special service window will be opened at the Hongqiao Overseas Talent Service Center on Jinzhong Road to offer accurate bespoke services for “high-end overseas professionals.”

Scientific researchers and doctoral graduates from abroad can apply for a 10-year visa as well as their family members.

Overseas professionals are encouraged to open startups in Changning. The entrepreneurs and their team members can apply for work permits in the innovation parks, incubators or maker spaces.

Ti Gong

A number of social events will be launched by the Hongqiao Friendship League for Overseas Professionals to cooperate with each other and locals.

Also at the meeting, 20 companies in the aviation service, Internet plus, life service, fashion and innovation, fintech and health sectors signed to operate in Changning with total investment of some 11 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion).

H-world, a tech company offering digital solution for hotels, will help drive the digital transformation of Changning hotels, while promoting digital yuan, especially during the city’s upcoming Double Five Shopping Festival, said Liu Xinxin, the CEO of the company.

“Fifty-five hotels of H-world will complete digital renovation by May and the company is willing to offer the digital technology to other hotel operators,” Liu told the meeting. Based on its digital technology, customers can check in within 30 seconds and check out automatically.

“The promotion of e-yuan is expected to let global participants to the China International Import Expo to experience the convenience of the digital currency,” she added.

Changning features the Hongqiao transport hub which handled 266 million travelers in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has the Hongqiao International Airport and the century-old Hongqiao and Yuyuan roads with over 900 historic garden villas.

“The district has become one of the top choices for investors from home and abroad with optimized business environment, digital transformation as well as further opening up and innovation,” said Zhang Wei, acting director of Changning.