Health guidance issued for upcoming holiday

As people prepare for May Day holiday travel, local health authorities reiterated the importance of coronavirus prevention and control.

It is important to learn about the risk level of destinations and rules on reservations at scenic spots before leaving Shanghai, as well as traveling with enough masks and disinfectant.

Wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and good personal hygiene are essential while traveling, and it is important to visit a hospital’s fever clinic if developing symptoms like a fever or cough, said the Shanghai Health Promotion Center.

Food safety, vector prevention and avoiding contact with wild animals are also critical for health and safety, officials said.