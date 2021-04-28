More parks extending their opening hours

The city now has 369 parks open 24 hours a day or extended opening hours, compared with 312 last year, to better cater to the demand of residents for leisure and fitness.

The city now has 369 parks open 24 hours all year round or which will extend their opening hours into the night at certain times of the year, Shanghai's greenery authorities announced on Wednesday.

Among them, Huangpu Park, Xujiahui Park, Xiangyang Park, and Zhongshan Park have been opening around the clock, while the People's Park, Fuxing Park, Huaihai Park, Jing'an Park and Jing'an Sculpture Park are some that have extended their opening hours from 5am or 6am to 9pm or 10pm.

A few parks, such as Jinshan Park and Tinglin Park, will extend opening hours to between 5am and 7:30pm from May to October.

Patrols will be stepped up to ensure order and visitors’ safety and people are urged to engage in relatively quiet activities such as going for a stroll or jogging to avoid affecting nearby residents, the bureau said.