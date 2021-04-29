News / Metro

Foreign capital enters region's senior care industry

Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:23 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0
The first foreign-capital-financed senior living community in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will open in September.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:23 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0
Foreign capital enters regions senior care industry
Ti Gong

An artistic rendering of the community.

Foreign capital enters regions senior care industry
Hu Min / SHINE

The garden of one apartment

The first foreign-capital-financed senior living community in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will open in September, providing cross-region senior care options for the elderly in Shanghai and the entire Yangtze River Delta region. 

The senior community that will be called "Ardor Gardens" is located in Zhujiajiao, Qingpu District, with about 800 apartments that can accommodate around 1,300 residents.

With about 40 percent greenery coverage, Ardor Gardens will include senior-friendly designs in facilities, such as barrier-free doors accessible to people in wheelchairs, and eco-friendly features like solar water-heating systems on rooftops. 

Smart technologies will be introduced into the community as well.  

Robots will deliver meals to residents' doorways, and one-click alarm systems with positioning functions will enable staff to locate seniors in case of emergencies. 

Foreign capital enters regions senior care industry
Ti Gong

A living room in Ardor Gardens.

Foreign capital enters regions senior care industry
Ti Gong

A patio surrounded by flowers.

The community will offer a range of facilities, such as fitness and yoga areas, a swimming pool, cafe, teahouse, reading room and health service center with the health records of every resident.

It will mainly serve seniors between the ages of 60 and 75 living in Shanghai and nearby cities who like traveling and pursuing a high-quality lifestyle, according to Lendlease, the community's foreign-funded developer and operator. 

"China's high-end senior care industry is in startup mode but still not on a fast development track," said Ye Liming, deputy director of the Shanghai Services Federation and director of the Shanghai Senior Service Industry Association's senior care industry committee.

Foreign companies in the senior care sector are welcomed by government authorities in China, and the community is expected to provide international five-star senior care experiences for the elderly, Ye said. 

"We hope more foreign-funded companies will participate in China's senior service industry, which is a good supplement to domestic senior care services, particularly in medium and high-end markets," he said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     