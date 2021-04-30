News / Metro

Flower festival highlights 'new city' blueprint'

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:03 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
The Fengxian section of the Shanghai International Flower Show was launched on Friday at Shanghai Fish Lake, the core of one of the city's five "new cities."
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:03 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
Flower festival highlights new city blueprint
Yang Jian / SHINE

Visitors take pictures of the sea of flowers at Bubble Park near Shanghai Fish Lake on Friday.

The Fengxian section of the Shanghai International Flower Show began on Friday at Shanghai Fish Lake, the core of one of the city’s five “new cities."

The festival to run through May 24 mainly features flowers and greenery sculptures made of azalea and peony, which are in full bloom around the lake. The festival is being held in several parks, including Bubble Park, Sculpture Park and Youth Art Park, covering nearly 600,000 square meters.

It mainly showcases the ecological development of Fengxian District in recent years and the blueprint of Fengxian New City.

Fengxian aims to become the city’s first “national ecological garden urban district,” according to the district’s public sanitation and greenery bureau.

The district plans to build 100 additional parks, including countryside, comprehensive, community and village-level parks, for each resident to have one right outside their home. Greenery coverage will reach 90 percent under the plan. There are already 188 parks across Fengxian.

Flower festival highlights new city blueprint
Yang Jian / SHINE

A family visits the flower festival.

Jinhai Lake, also known as Shanghai Fish Lake, is one of the city’s largest artificial lakes. It covers an area roughly the size of 800 football pitches and serves as the core sightseeing landmark of the new city.

Fengxian has accelerated development of a 67-square-kilometer area earmarked as one of the five "new cities" of vital importance to Shanghai's future growth.

The southern district, known for Oriental Beauty Valley, a business hub focused mainly on cosmetics, health and food industries, aims to double the output of the valley to 100 billion yuan within the next five years.

The valley is now China’s largest cosmetics and health industrial hub with more than 3,000 domestic and international brands.

More than 400 cosmetics companies, accounting for a quarter of the city’s total, are based in the valley, which aims to be on par with France’s Cosmetic Valley in Eure-et-Loir and Loiret, and Japan’s Saito Life Science Park in Osaka.

Some 135 leading cosmetics brands, including Jala, Pechoin, Chicmax and Marie Dalgar have opened manufacturing centers or marketing headquarters in the valley.

Flower festival highlights new city blueprint
Yang Jian / SHINE

A child strolls by beds of flowers at the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     