News / Metro

Forging closer links between Shanghai and Inner Mongolia

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:39 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
The city of Baotou in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region inked 48 investment agreements in Shanghai, covering new energy, equipment manufacturing and modern service sectors.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:39 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
Forging closer links between Shanghai and Inner Mongolia
Ti Gong

A solar-energy park in Baotou, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

A major hub city of the Belt and Road Initiative in northern China is seeking investment and cooperation with Shanghai to boost its opening-up process.

The city of Baotou in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region inked 48 investment agreements in Shanghai on Thursday, covering new energy, equipment manufacturing and modern service sectors. The agreed investments total about 160 billion yuan (US$24.8 billion).

Baotou serves as the economic corridor of China, Mongolia and Russia. The historic city dates back to the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), and is the major industrial and opening-up hub in northern China.

It was once Asia’s largest military industrial center. China’s first domestically made tank was manufactured in the city about six decades ago. The nation’s nuclear fuel element plant for the first atomic and hydrogen bombs was also manufactured there.

“Baotou aims to become a regional economic center with influence and a new highland for opening-up,” said Meng Fanli, Party secretary of the city.

Forging closer links between Shanghai and Inner Mongolia
Ti Gong

The big data center in Baotou.

“We are building China’s key industrial bases for new materials, new energy and equipment manufacturing, as well as agricultural and animal products,” Meng told the investment-promotion meeting in Shanghai.

The Baotou government has visited the world’s top multinational enterprises this year along with China’s state-owned and private firms, many of which are based in Shanghai, Meng said. A total of 181 companies have registered in Baotou so far.

Shanghai has been enhancing cooperation with Inner Mongolia to mark the historical event in the 1960s when 3,000 orphans from the Yangtze River Delta region were adopted and raised by nomadic mothers in the autonomous region.

Multiple airlines, including China Eastern, Shanghai Airlines and China Express, have opened direct flights between Shanghai’s Hongqiao and Pudong airports and Baotou.

During this year's Labor Day holiday, the long-distance trip to Inner Mongolia saw a surge of travelers from Shanghai.

This year marks the 74th anniversary of the founding of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China’s first autonomous ethnic minority government established in 1947.

Forging closer links between Shanghai and Inner Mongolia
Ti Gong

A high-tech park in Baotou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     