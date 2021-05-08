2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday while six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Guinean who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 23.

The second patient is an Indian sailor who arrived in Shanghai on May 3 when the ship docked in the city for maintenance.

Both new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight and ship with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,635 imported cases, 1,579 have been discharged upon recovery and 56 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.