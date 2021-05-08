News / Metro

Man who took female store clerk hostage shot by police

A 27-year-old man who took a woman hostage was killed by police after they judged he posed a danger to her, Shanghai police said on Saturday.
A 27-year-old man who took a woman hostage was killed by police after they judged he posed a danger to her, Shanghai police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Qingpu District on Saturday morning.

The man, surnamed Zhong, first killed a 31-year-old man surnamed Xiu outside a company on Huawei Road at 10am after a disagreement.

Armed with a knife, he then took a female clerk in a small supermarket nearby hostage.

Police responded immediately.

At 11:38am, Zhong lost his temper and intended to hurt the hostage, police said.

A police officer then shot and killed him.

The hostage was not injured.

An investigation is underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Huawei
