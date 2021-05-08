News / Metro

Think you're immune to scams? Play this game!

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:36 UTC+8, 2021-05-08       0
Shanghai police have renewed their efforts to raise public awareness of telecom and Internet frauds through a WeChat game.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:36 UTC+8, 2021-05-08       0
SSI ļʱ

If fraud reminders are too boring to read, a game is a good alternative.

Shanghai police have introduced a WeChat game which tests and educates people on common fraud tricks. It is the first of its kind in the nation.

Telecom and Internet scams have become increasingly common in recent years. Although police have been working closely with banks to stop suspicious money transactions through quick reaction mechanisms, victims could still lose to scammers.

The game was developed by police in Yangpu District and a local IT company.

People who play the game choose a role at the beginning and gather points by answering questions in different fraud scenarios.

For example, if one chooses the role of “a father with a child,” he will be set a scenario in which fraudsters introduce a loan platform and be tested if he can smell the fraud, especially when the fraudsters ask for his money.

People can receive a gift from the police when they gather a certain number of points in the game.

The game also contains videos of police officers talking about types of fraud and fraud prevention.

People can search “Wuzhatianxia” in WeChat to play the game. It’s entirely in Chinese.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     