Family of renowned nurse Zuo Ying recognizes excellence

The family of Zuo Ying, a renowned nurse, has donated another 1 million yuan (US$155,521) to a foundation to honor excellent nursing professionals in Shanghai, officials said ahead of International Nurse’s Day on Wednesday.

The family of Zuo Ying set up the Zuo Ying Nursing Foundation in accordance with her last wishes in 2012. The 2-million-yuan foundation honors excellent nurses, especially those with great performance in nursing the elderly and those with great devotion and achievement in the field of nursing.

The foundation gives an award every two years. So far, 126 nurses have received the honor.