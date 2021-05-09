News / Metro

Family of renowned nurse Zuo Ying recognizes excellence

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-09       0
The family of Zuo Ying, a renowned nurse, has donated another 1 million yuan (US$155,521) to a foundation to honor excellent nursing professionals in Shanghai.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-09       0

The family of Zuo Ying, a renowned nurse, has donated another 1 million yuan (US$155,521) to a foundation to honor excellent nursing professionals in Shanghai, officials said ahead of  International Nurse’s Day on Wednesday.

The family of Zuo Ying set up the Zuo Ying Nursing Foundation in accordance with her last wishes in 2012. The 2-million-yuan foundation honors excellent nurses, especially those with great performance in nursing the elderly and those with great devotion and achievement in the field of nursing.

The foundation gives an award every two years. So far, 126 nurses have received the honor.

Family of renowned nurse Zuo Ying recognizes excellence
Xi Rongpei / Ti Gong

The family of Zuo Ying has donated 1 million yuan to the Zuo Ying Nursing Foundation to support local nursing development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     