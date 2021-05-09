News / Metro

Red Cross volunteers at forefront of services to community

  17:59 UTC+8, 2021-05-09

  17:59 UTC+8, 2021-05-09

More than 69,000 people are registered as Red Cross volunteers offering services to communities, hospitals and elderly people’s homes, said officials from the Red Cross Society of China Shanghai Branch on Saturday, World Red Cross Day.

Currently, Red Cross stations have been established in some 200 subdistricts, towns and industrial parks in the city. 

More than 5,300 stations in residential communities and villages promote knowledge of first aid and skills training, education on stem cell and body donation, promotion of blood donation, organize free medical consultations, donations to people in need and free service like blood pressure checks.

Red Cross staff will visit schools to promote the Red Cross spirit among students, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
