Copyright platform to protect musicians by using blockchain

  20:40 UTC+8, 2021-05-15
A copyright service platform has been launched at Shanghai Music Valley in Hongkou District to protect the intellectual property rights of domestic musicians.
Famous musician Li Quan is appointed as a consultant for the new copyright protection platform.

The Yangtze River Delta Music Copyright Service Platform can certificate and confirm the legal rights of the original composers and lyricists with blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies.

“The platform is expected to boost the creativity of original musicians and encourage them to create more outstanding works,” said Hong Liu, deputy Party secretary of Hongkou.

The scale of China’s digital music market reached 60.8 billion yuan (US$9.44 billion) in 2018, but only 8 percent of the membership paid for the music, far lower than the international standard.

According to statistics, more than 20 percent of Chinese musicians earn fewer than 2,500 yuan a month, mainly due to the lack of copyright protection.

The new platform can collect and compare the voices of the original musicians and search the cover versions across  online video and livestreaming platforms, said Li Lei, general manager of the music valley. The copyright of the original musicians will be recorded with the block chain technology.

The platform appointed a group of experts and musicians to serve as consultants on the copyright protection.

“The experts will offer suggestions on lawmaking and management, while the platform will provide all kinds of services,” said Li. “Professional musicians are expected to focus on their creations."

