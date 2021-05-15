City moves to begin vaccination of the elderly

The city will begin COVID-19 vaccination of people aged 76 and above from Monday, local epidemic prevention and control authorities announced on Saturday night.

Residents of the age group who are healthy and are not allergic to the vaccines are able to make reservations for inoculation by scanning a QR code obtained from their neighborhood or village committees.

They will receive a confirmation message after a successful reservation.

For those who are unable to use smartphones, the reservations can be made via self-help terminals at communities by swiping their ID cards or social insurance cards or with the assistance of community volunteers.

Those who have made successful reservations will receive vaccinations at designated spots at communities.

At the end of 2020, Shanghai's population aged 60 and above reached 5.33 million, or 36.1 percent of permanent residents, up 3 percent from 2019. Among them, 825,300 were 80 or older and 3,000 were centenarians.