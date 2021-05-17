News / Metro

Lecture series aims to improve health awareness in city

The Shanghai Health Commission said it will organize more than 2,000 health lectures in over 200 subdistricts and towns this year to improve health-care awareness.
The Shanghai Health Commission said it will organize more than 2,000 health lectures in over 200 subdistricts and towns in all 16 districts this year to improve health-care awareness.

The first series of lectures will focus on 10 major topics, including infectious disease prevention and control, common chronic disease prevention and control, sports, nutrition, bone health, dental health, traditional Chinese medicine, mental health for the elderly and vector-born disease prevention.

All lectures will be given by leading experts and health officials. Health education training will also be provided by grassroots professionals, the commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
