Successful surgery on woman with ruptured abdominal aneurysm

Renji Hospital announced a successful surgery on a woman who was in shock due to severe bleeding caused by a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.



Abdominal aneurysms are commonly asymptomatic but are like ticking time bombs in people's bodies. When they rupture, the survival rate is less than 10 percent, which is why doctors refer to them as silent killers.



When the 64-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital at 3am in a recent day, she had lost consciousness, had a fast heart rate and very low blood pressure. Checks found she has lost half of total blood in the body due to the rupture.



Dr Que Guanhua of the hospital’s vascular surgery department was called to the hospital for the urgent emergency surgery.

The woman survived the surgery and was discharged after recovering, the hospital said today.

Doctors said middle-aged and elderly people should receive annual checkups for aneurysms.