News / Metro

Successful surgery on woman with ruptured abdominal aneurysm

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
Abdominal aneurysms are commonly asymptomatic but are like ticking time bombs in people's bodies. When they rupture, the survival rate is less than 10 percent.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0

Renji Hospital announced a successful surgery on a woman who was in shock due to severe bleeding caused by a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.

Abdominal aneurysms are commonly asymptomatic but are like ticking time bombs in people's bodies. When they rupture, the survival rate is less than 10 percent, which is why doctors refer to them as silent killers.

When the 64-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital at 3am in a recent day, she had lost consciousness, had a fast heart rate and very low blood pressure. Checks found she has lost half of total blood in the body due to the rupture.

Dr Que Guanhua of the hospital’s vascular surgery department was called to the hospital for the urgent emergency surgery.

The woman survived the surgery and was discharged after recovering, the hospital said today.

Doctors said middle-aged and elderly people should receive annual checkups for aneurysms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     