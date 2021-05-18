News / Metro

Raising awareness of inflammatory bowel disease

Though the incidence of IBD in Asia is lower than in Western countries, its prevalence has risen quickly in the past decade.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou and Emma Leaning.

Teens and young people with frequent diarrhea, stomach aches, bloody stools and weight loss without any particular reason should raise their awareness on the risks of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and go to a hospital for a colonoscopy, experts said during World IBD Day today.

IBD is characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. The two most common inflammatory bowel diseases are ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Most people with IBD are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 40.

Though the incidence of IBD in Asia is lower than in Western countries, its prevalence has risen quickly in the past decade — which can be related to a reduction in physical activity, diet changes and other social and mental factors, doctors said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Doctors from Ruijin Hospital give a health lecture on IBD for its patient's club ahead of World IBD Day.

“Though the exact causes of IBD remain unknown, many afflicted with it have a family history, like fried, rich and sweet food and lack physical activity,” said Dr Sun Jing from Ruijin Hospital’s digestive disease department. “IBD is a long-lasting disease and often does not completely go away. Although this chronic disease significantly affects people's quality of life, there are ways to manage it.”

Treatment usually involves medication, but more severe cases may require surgery. If not well controlled, the disease can cause serious bleeding, severe ulcers, intestinal perforations, intestinal obstruction and an increased risk of colon cancer.

“Visiting doctors regularly, receiving an annual colonoscopy and taking medication as prescribed by a doctor are important ways to control the disease and ensure quality of life,” Sun said. “Some patients have controlled the disease well, and their lives are as normal as other people.”

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

IBD patients do yoga.

Since IBD is a chronic disease requiring life-long treatment and guidance, Ruijin Hospital, one of the nation’s biggest IBD diagnosis and treatment centers, set up a patient’s club to improve communication between medical staff and patients, enhance patient education and organize health education and activities among patients. So far, about 700 patients have taken part in the club to share experiences and encourage each other.

Huang Qin, who was diagnosed with IBD in 2005 at the age of 35, said her intestine was ulcerous when she was diagnosed with the disease and has been hospitalized every year since then.

“It's such a painful experience. I was hospitalized repeatedly for treatment and have received two major surgeries due to IBD,” she said. “With my family’s support and the medical staff’s treatments, I finally started to get better in 2017. Now I cherish my health, have a healthy and happy life and participate in various exercises to strengthen my body. I share my story with other patients and encourage them.”

SHINE

Huang Qin (left), an IBD patient, does yoga with other patients.

Yang Jun, 42, had part of his small intestinal removed due to IBD in 2010.

“I follow my doctor’s suggestions, have a healthy lifestyle and try to stay positive," he said. "IBD is a painful and troublesome disease, but we can live with it peacefully if we follow all the medical requirements."

SHINE

IBD patients play table tennis together.

SHINE

IBD patients can live a healthy and active life.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
