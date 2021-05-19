News / Metro

Volunteers take vow to serve flower expo

Over 3,500 volunteers will be serving at the upcoming 10th China Flower Expo event which is taking place on Chongming Island from this Friday to July 2.
Ti Gong

Some of the 200 volunteers taking part in a ceremony at the flower expo site.

Over 3,500 volunteers will be serving at the upcoming 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island from Friday.

Around 200 of them gathered at the expo site on Wednesday to take a vow to be devoted to their work.

Volunteers have been recruited from universities and colleges in the city by Youth League Shanghai.

Geng Nishuai, a Tongji University student from Chongming, said: “I’m proud that such a grand event is held right at my doorstep, and I hope that the beautiful nature of my hometown will charm all guests here.”

In addition to volunteers at the site, over 2,000 will serve visitors in areas around the venue and 35 volunteers will serve their fellow volunteers.

Shanghai Pharma Group has donated 3,700 sets of mosquito spray and sunstroke-proof medicines for volunteers.

Ti Gong

Around 200 volunteers at the flower expo site on Wednesday took a vow to be devoted to their work .

﻿
