Volunteers take vow to serve flower expo

Ti Gong

Over 3,500 volunteers will be serving at the upcoming 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island from Friday.

Around 200 of them gathered at the expo site on Wednesday to take a vow to be devoted to their work.

Volunteers have been recruited from universities and colleges in the city by Youth League Shanghai.

Geng Nishuai, a Tongji University student from Chongming, said: “I’m proud that such a grand event is held right at my doorstep, and I hope that the beautiful nature of my hometown will charm all guests here.”

In addition to volunteers at the site, over 2,000 will serve visitors in areas around the venue and 35 volunteers will serve their fellow volunteers.

Shanghai Pharma Group has donated 3,700 sets of mosquito spray and sunstroke-proof medicines for volunteers.