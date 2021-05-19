A showcase of China's multi-ethnic tapestry

News / Metro

11 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Dolls of various ethnic groups are on display.

    Ti Gong

  • Students of the Uygur ethnic group dance at the event.

  • A dance of the Kazak ethnic group

  • A dance of Han group

  • The event was hosted by the Shanghai Education Commission with the theme “all ethnic groups united as pomegranate seeds.”

  • Students dressed in traditional outfits while performing dances, singing and playing musical instruments at the opening ceremony.

  • Students dressed in traditional outfits while performing dances.

  • Students show traditional outfits of ethnic groups.

  • Students perform a dance of the Korean ethnic group.

  • Students play traditional games.

  • Students perform a group dance.

A cultural showcase took place at the Shanghai Polytechnic University on Wednesday, with students from 18 universities staging cultural performances from their own ethnic groups.

The event was hosted by the Shanghai Education Commission with the theme “all ethnic groups united as pomegranate seeds.”

Students dressed in traditional outfits while performing dances, singing and playing musical instruments at the opening ceremony.

Participating universities also hosted booths where visitors could view accessories from different ethnic groups, such as Miao embroideries and dolls from various groups. Additionally, there were traditional Han games and colorful braids from Tibet.

At the Shanghai International Studies University booth, students from the Kazak ethnic group displayed their traditional embroidery.

“This is a mat with traditional Kazak embroidery patterns,” said Bisan Hanas, a Kazak student from the university. “In my hometown, mothers make all kinds of Kazak embroidery products for their daughters’ weddings.”

At Donghua University's booth, Tibetan students displayed exhibits such as prayer wheels, yak dolls and a pot filled with fried highland barley that represents Tibetans’ wishes for good harvests.

“Many people have come to us for a glimpse of Tibetan culture, and I have visited other booths to experience the cultures of other ethnic groups,” said Kelsang Chodron, a Tibetan student at Donghua. “This event really gives us an opportunity to see that our country is such a big family with so many rich cultures.”

Shanghai Polytechnic will organize online lectures, photo exhibitions, dragon boat races and other activities in the future to promote cultural protection and innovation among all ethnic groups in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
