May 20 evokes sound of love for newlyweds

  16:46 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
Ten couples tied the knot on the Huangpu River waterfront today, as the date May 20 sounds similar to "I love you" in Chinese, making it one of the most popular wedding dates.
Ti Gong

A sweet kiss on the waterfront of Huangpu River in Yangpu District today.

Ti Gong

Newlyweds pose on Green Hill. 

Ten couples tied the knot on the Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District today, as the date May 20 sounds similar to "I love you" in Chinese, making it one of the most popular dates to say " I do" among Chinese couples. 

"The date is very sweet and now memorable for me," said Jiang Xiaohu, a bridegroom. "The area used to be the site of many factories and now it has taken on a new look and is very beautiful." 

Jiang and his wife had dated for five years, and held each other's hands tightly. 

"I hope we will celebrate this date year after year, and spend the rest of our lives together," Jiang's wife said. 

"We will visit the area on May 20 every year for the anniversary," Jiang added. 

"It's special to draw the marriage certificate here," said a bride named Zhang Mingzhen, 30. "We plan to take a stroll along the banks of the Huangpu River in the afternoon and have a sumptuous dinner to celebrate."

Ti Gong

Yangpu District's civil affairs authorities and women's federation launch a marriage and family counselor program today.

After the group marriage certificate issuing ceremony, couples visited the Yangpu Waterfront Urban Planning Exhibition Hall and Green Hill, renovated from a former tobacco warehouse. The area is one of the most popular places to take photos along the Yangpu riverside, and a great spot to learn about the development and evolution of the waterfront from an industrial belt to a lifestyle oasis. 

Meanwhile, the district's civil affairs authorities and women's federation also launched a marriage and family counselor program today. 

The first group of 79 counselors, comprising experienced psychologists, lawyers and volunteers, will provide free consultation services on marriage and family crisis intervention at 26 locations across the district, including the Yangpu District Marriage Registration Center. 

People can also dial the 13311994564 hotline for help. 

"There's an increasing demand for marriage counselling among local families, and the charity program enables counselors to help those in need tackle family relationship problems with their expertise," said Hua Qi, one of the volunteers. "Many people don't know where to get professional services or are scared away by high psychological consulting fees, which the program will address."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
