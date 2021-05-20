News / Metro

Degree program for laboratory professionals

Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine launches a master's degree program to meet the rising demand for clinical and scientific research after the pandemic. 
Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine has launched a five-year master's degree program for medical students majoring in laboratory medicine. 

Students should finish a four-year course in Shanghai and a fifth year in France.

The program is to cultivate laboratory medicine professionals to meet a rising demand for clinical and scientific research, especially after the pandemic, officials said.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is an increasing demand for detecting pathogens on the spot. The medical development requires laboratory medicine professionals with excellent clinical ability, international vision and research ability,” said Dr Shen Baiyong of the school of medicine’s Sino-France Joint School. 

“We are one of the first medical schools in China to introduce master’s degree training for laboratory medicine. Students are able to visit and receive training at the world-leading laboratories and fulfill their master's degree in France to improve their clinical ability, cultivate their scientific research capability and innovative ability.”

The program will use French as the first foreign language and some courses will be taught by Chinese and French.

Ti Gong

Students at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine learn from a foreign teacher.

