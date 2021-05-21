News / Metro

An easier path to breast reconstruction surgery

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-21       0
The nation's first multidisciplinary outpatient service for post-surgery breast reconstruction was launched at the Pudong branch of the Shanghai Cancer Center on Thursday.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-21       0

The nation’s first multidisciplinary outpatient service for post-surgery breast reconstruction was launched at the Pudong branch of the Shanghai Cancer Center on Thursday, offering one-stop consultations and guidance for breast reconstruction.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer for women, many of whom believe the cancer leads to losing one or both breasts.

“In addition to women's rising demand for their figures and improved doctors' skills, more and more breast cancer patients have higher demand for their post-surgery quality of life," said Dr Wu Jiong, a leading expert on the multidisciplinary service. "Breast cancer treatment has developed from pure to comprehensive, focusing on both treatment and women's figures. Breast reconstruction surgery can help women who have had mastectomies regain their curves and confidence.”

According to Wu, breast reconstruction is an important surgery in breast surgery departments, and more than 40 percent of patients receive the reconstruction surgery in the United States.

The Shanghai Cancer Center was one of the first hospitals in China to introduce the surgery in 2004, which has become a common practice in the breast surgery department. So far, more than 12 percent of breast cancer patients in the hospital have received breast reconstruction surgery, and the five-year survival rate is the same as those who have received traditional therapy.

“During surgery, patients can either receive breast implants or have their breasts rebuilt using their own tissue,” Wu said, “It's a therapy based on respect for patients’ preferences and other key medical factors."

Experts say breast reconstruction is not merely plastic surgery. Ensuring effective treatment of the underlying breast cancer is the top concern. All patients who receive breast cancer treatment can apply for reconstruction, which can be conducted soon after breast cancer surgery or later.

An easier path to breast reconstruction surgery
Ti Gong

Doctors talk to a patient at the breast reconstruction outpatient center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     