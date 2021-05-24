News / Metro

Hubei ready to welcome Shanghai tourists

Former epicenter of the coronaviruspandemic promotes its attractions to city residents as part of an intensive promotion campaign as its tourism industry recovers.
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of some of Hubei's beautiful natural scenery.

Ti Gong

Hubei can boast some enchanting natural scenery.

Hubei authorities are inviting Shanghai tourists to visit the province in central China as its tourism industry recovers from being the former epicenter of the COVID-19 battle.

The cities of Wuhan, Yichang, Huangshi and Xiaogan and Enshi Tujia and the Miao Autonomous Prefecture promoted their natural scenery and cultural attractions to Shanghai residents on Monday.

Shanghai is one of the 10 stops for an intensive tourism promotion campaign launched by the province following the pandemic. 

Hubei's culture and tourism department signed a cooperation agreement with the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism to deepen their cultural and tourism ties. 

Ti Gong

Tourism authorities in Hubei and Shanghai sign a cooperation agreement on Monday. 

Ti Gong

Performers from Hubei put on a show in Shanghai. 

Ti Gong

A night scene in Hubei.

A number of cooperation agreements were signed by travel agencies in two places. 

Xu Zhengzhong, head of Hubei's publicity department, expressed gratitude for the assistance of medical teams from Shanghai in the fight against COVID-19. 

He said the province's tourism recovery was on a fast track and Shanghai residents are invited to experience the splendor of the province in the post-pandemic era and taste local delicacies like noodles and crayfish, he said. 

More than 77 million tourists have visited Hubei since all national A-rated tourist attractions in the province offered free admissions in August, according to local cultural and tourism authorities. 

Hubei is home to a number of attractions such as the Yellow Crane Tower, Shennongjia Forest, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Wudang Mountains, and the Grand Canyon scenic area in Enshi. 

﻿
