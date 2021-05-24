News / Metro

New IBD office lends credibility to China's fight against disease

Cai Wenjun
The BRICS IBD Consortium International Office has opened in Shanghai's Renji Hospital to boost international cooperation in the fight against inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the hospital said today.

IBD is characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. The two most common inflammatory bowel diseases are ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

What causes IBD is unclear, but experts believe that environment, genetics, immune system and infections are contributing factors, according to Dr Ran Zhihua of Renji Hospital.

IBD usually strikes young and middle-aged people and needs long-term treatment with frequent outbreak. In recent years, China has established clinical standards for IBD by consulting with international practices.

"The office in Renji Hospital means Chinese experts' research has gained international recognition," Ran said.

