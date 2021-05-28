Live:Plenary Session of 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum

The year 2021, a historical juncture when China fully embarking on the new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

The year 2021, a historical juncture when China fully embarking on the new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects, marks the 14th anniversary of the Pujiang Innovation Forum.

Jointly founded by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and Shanghai Municipal People's Government in 2008, Pujiang Innovation Forum unswervingly focuses on new ideas, new insights and the creativity of youth generations to push forward the progress of frontier science and technology both domestically and globally.

With the new starting point and new mission, Pujiang Innovation Forum 2021, under the theme of "Innovation, For Better Life", will generate great minds collisions and ideas exchange among both online and offline speakers of governments, institutions, universities and think-tanks to serve the innovation-driven development strategy and the construction of the innovation-oriented country.

