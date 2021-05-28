Live:Global Health and Development Summit Vaccines and Global Health

Live:Global Health and Development Summit Vaccines and Global Health

  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-05-28
Global Health and Development Summit Vaccines and Global Health
  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

The ongoing pandemic has made vaccines and the construction of the global health system topics with global attention. During the fight against the virus and the crisis, we have deeply understood that all countries have a shared future under the single name of mankind. 

As COVID-19 vaccines have been gradually approved for emergency use in countries all around the world, how can we ensure the globally fair allocation of vaccines and end the pandemic? How can scientists cope with the challenges posed by COVID-19 variants?

The COVID-19 pandemic will finally come to an end, and the global scientific community and multidisciplinary workers will still need to jointly deal with numerous global health challenges such as unknown infectious diseases and the vulnerable position of children and pregnant women in the R&D of vaccines and drugs.

The sub-forum aims to link multiple parties including international organizations, government departments, scientific research institutions and enterprises together for transboundary dialogues about how to establish a global health governance system with S&T cooperation as the tie to protect the common health, safety and well-being of mankind, backed by more effective science and technology support.


