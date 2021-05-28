News / Metro

Giant floral artwork takes center stage at flower expo

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:30 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
A huge, glazed artwork is being showcased at the 10th China Flower Expo, which took more than six months to design and create.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:30 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Giant floral artwork takes center stage at flower expo
Ti Gong

A worker polishes the artwork. 

Giant floral artwork takes center stage at flower expo
Ti Gong

A nighttime view of the artwork.

A huge, glazed artwork is being showcased at the ongoing 10th China Flower Expo, which took more than six months to design and create. 

The installation is situated in front of the Fuxing Pavilion. 

Designed by two masters of Chinese arts and crafts, Li Shoubai and Shi Senbin, it draws inspiration from the design concept "flowers arising from the sea."

It is shaped like a blooming peony with a base symbolizing the sea. 

Giant floral artwork takes center stage at flower expo
Ti Gong

The installation's 13 petals feature patterns of 10 daffodils, 1,921 magnolias and 10,000 peonies.

Giant floral artwork takes center stage at flower expo
Ti Gong

A daytime view of the artwork.

Its 13 petals feature patterns of 10 daffodils, 1,921 magnolias and 10,000 peonies.

Weighing 10 tons and standing 7 meters high, the piece is made of stainless steel blended with glazed flower art. 

"It's representative of Shanghai's local culture," said Shanghai artist Li, who is famous for paper-cutting and works depicting shikumen (stone-gate) lanes and local people's lives.

"Peony is the national flower, while magnolia is the city flower of Shanghai and narcissus represents Chongming," Li added. "Because Chongming is an island, the concept of 'flowers arising from the sea' took shape."

The installation is embedded with LED lights and illuminated by a splash of colors at night. 

Giant floral artwork takes center stage at flower expo
Ti Gong

Li Shoubai (right) and Shi Senbin in front of the artwork.

Li specializes in painting, while Shi is an expert of glazing techniques. 

It took the two six months to design the piece and make adjustments, and another 100-plus days for workers to shape it. 

The installation celebrates the city's prosperous development, and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

"It's a crossover work that sparkles with inspiration," said Shi. 

Many tests were conducted on its illumination effect and wind resistance, he added. 

"It's not an easy job to display the floral veins," he said. 

The work will remain on display in Chongming after the expo.

"It also provides future direction for combining traditional culture with space design," Li said. "I was very excited when it debuted at the expo site."

The expo, themed "Blossom with a Chinese Dream," is taking place on Chongming District until July 2, and is the first flower expo held on an island.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     