City has best cardiac health index in China

Shanghai has the highest score on the Cardiac Health Index (CHI), comprehensive data reflecting public cardiovascular conditions in a region, experts announced at the Oriental Congress of Cardiology that ended on Sunday in Shanghai.

A total of 52 data points from five different categories are included in the index, including the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in a region, risk factor exposure, medical capabilities for the disease, public health policies and service abilities, and risk factor prevention and control, said Dr Ge Junbo of Zhongshan Hospital and chairman of the congress.

Provinces and municipalities in developed areas have higher scores, and regions in eastern China have higher scores than those in middle and western China. These disparities can be related to economic standards, experts said.

This is the third CHI listing released at the congress. Overall capabilities in China related to cardiovascular health awareness, medical services and public policy for disease prevention and control are improving, said Dr Wang Linhong, chief expert of the chronic disease center at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The index provides suggestions and evidence for health facilities and the government to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of cardiovascular disease prevention, control and treatment," she said. "Disease prevention and public health authorities should enhance screenings and management for hypertension, diabetes and hyperlipemia to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and introduce more effective intervention measures while strengthening community-based networks."



Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in China, and the incidence rate continues to rise. About 330 million Chinese suffer from cardiovascular disease, including 245 million with hypertension.