Luxembourger's view of city through 'eyes of machines'

  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-06-01
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-06-01       0

The 55th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Luxembourger Laurent Kneip, an associate professor at ShanghaiTech University's School of Information Science and Technology.

Kneip has lived in Shanghai since 2017.

"I am leading the mobile conception lab," he said. "We're trying to give eyes to machines, which is like giving machines super vision."

Kneip believes ShanghaiTech University is a great place for conducting high-quality research.

"We receive a lot of support from the government to independently conduct our own research," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
