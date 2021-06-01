News / Metro

'Red' exhibition closes with 20,000 visitors

The 18-day exhibition attracted more than 20,000 visitors between the ages of 3 and 90, and about 2 million people tuned in for its livestreams.
"Red Dawn – Shanghai," an exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, closed on Tuesday at the Maoma Warehouse in Shanghai.

The 18-day exhibition attracted more than 20,000 visitors between the ages of 3 and 90, and about 2 million people tuned in for its livestreams.

Visitors were impressed by many of the exhibition's 388 artworks, covering painting, calligraphy, photography and art installations.

Many of the artworks were created by the city's young artists, depicting the Party's efforts to liberate the Chinese people and lead them to prosperity.

