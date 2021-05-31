News / Metro

Strict measures to protect minors online

The city's procuratorate and 30 leading online games companies issue a proposal to enhance protection for juveniles against Internet addiction, fraud and information leaks.
The city's procuratorate and 30 leading online games companies are seeking to enhance protection for juveniles against Internet addiction, fraud and information leaks.

The Shanghai People's Procuratorate proposes for strict measures to prevent addiction and irrational consumption among minors, who must undergo age and identity verification before entering games.

The proposal also calls to guide juveniles to allocate time for games appropriately. Games should be classified with notifications for different ages.

Internet-related cases involving minors have increased year by year. How to protect their online rights has become a hot issue, according to the procuratorate.

Two newly revised laws related to children's welfare will come into effect on Tuesday, International Children's Day. New provisions were added to restrict minors' access to Internet services and their time spent online.

The premiere of a film about protecting minors was shown during the proposal launch ceremony.

Ti Gong

Students visit to the Shanghai People's Procuratorate on Monday.

