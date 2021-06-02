Air Expo Shanghai postponed due to COVID-19

International aviation and aerospace expo in Shanghai won't be opening on June 16 as scheduled after a surge in coronavirus cases in south China's Guangdong Province.

The 8th Shanghai International Aerospace Technology and Equipment Exhibition, known as Air Expo Shanghai, has to be postponed due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, organizers said in a statement.

"Some scheduled exhibitors from high- and medium-risk regions cannot come to Shanghai to participate in the exhibition," the expo's organizing committee said. "We are therefore forced to postpone the Air Expo, originally scheduled for June 16 to June 18."

The annual expo was due to be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area. Domestic airliners, aircraft makers and suppliers were scheduled to discuss the latest developments in the aviation and aerospace sectors.