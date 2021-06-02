Sightseeing path links revolutionary sites

Key revolutionary sites in Shanghai's Huangpu District to feature along a new path soon to be completed to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

Ti Gong

A sightseeing path featuring key revolutionary sites in downtown Shanghai is to be released soon to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The 7.1-kilometer "Red Classic Path" in Huangpu District will connect 14 historic sites related to the CPC. They include the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC, the former editorial department of the periodical La Juenesse, also known as New Youth, and the former residence of Zhou Enlai, China's first premier.

Bronze floor tiles with the logo of the path will guide tourists and residents to review the revolutionary history of the city, the Shanghai Road Transport Administrative Bureau said on Wednesday.

Huangpu is the birthplace of the Party and has 146 revolutionary relics, the largest number in Shanghai.

The path mainly runs through Madang and Xingye roads as well as Fuxing Road M. and Huangpi Road S. Circular bronze tiles are placed every 18 meters along the route.

Thirteen roads have been newly decorated for the launch of the path. A map is available in nearby Metro and bus stations as well as gardens and intersections.

Construction of the path is almost complete and will open to the public soon, starting from the memorial site of the First National Congress.