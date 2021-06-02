6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 19.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 25.

The third patient is a Chinese working in East Timor who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 27.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 18.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 28.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in Hungary who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 29.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 44 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,737 imported cases, 1,667 have been discharged upon recovery and 70 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.