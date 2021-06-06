Shanghai through the eyes of American expatriate

The 60th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American expatriate Peter Cuthbert, who was the Shanghai World Expo United States Pavilion Vice Director.

Cuthbert has been in China for more than 20 years. His first visit to the country dates back to 1992 when he was still a college student.

"At that time, many people knew little about China," he recalled. "I was young and curious about this country, so I wanted to see for myself. After coming to China, I started learning Chinese. Once my Chinese reached a certain level, Chinese became a tool that I can live on."

Cuthbert was in charge of protocol and reception in the American Pavilion during the 2010 World Expo thanks to his Chinese language skills.