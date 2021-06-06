News / Metro

Shanghai through the eyes of American expatriate

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-06       0
The 60th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American expatriate Peter Cuthbert, who was the Shanghai World Expo United States Pavilion Vice Director.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-06       0

The 60th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American expatriate Peter Cuthbert, who was the Shanghai World Expo United States Pavilion Vice Director.

Cuthbert has been in China for more than 20 years. His first visit to the country dates back to 1992 when he was still a college student.

"At that time, many people knew little about China," he recalled. "I was young and curious about this country, so I wanted to see for myself. After coming to China, I started learning Chinese. Once my Chinese reached a certain level, Chinese became a tool that I can live on."

Cuthbert was in charge of protocol and reception in the American Pavilion during the 2010 World Expo thanks to his Chinese language skills.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     