Student gets to vital exam thanks to TCM

  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0
Medical team at Yueyang Hospital used acupuncture when a student needed surgery for a collapsed lung to ensure she recovered in good time for her college entrance exam.
A student taking this year's college entrance exam sent a picture of herself standing confidently outside the exam venue on Monday to Dr Chen Tongyu of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine. 

The doctor had led a team who used acupuncture anesthesia to ensure her swift recovery after she suffered a collapsed lung just two weeks ago. 

Ti Gong

The student surnamed Shen pictured outside the college entrance exam venue after her speedy recovery from surgery.

The student, surnamed Shen, was rushed to the hospital's emergency department on May 23 after she felt sudden pains in her chest. 

When her condition didn't improve significantly after simple treatment, surgery was a must.

But with the college entrance exam approaching, Shen was worried she would have to miss it. 

Traditional surgery is conducted under general anesthesia, but that would affect short-term memory and lead to complications such as vomiting and stomach sickness days afterward.

Dr Chen's team decided to use acupuncture to enhance the effect of a lower dose of anesthetic, protect the digestive system and reduce trauma and complications.

Minimally invasive surgery was used during the operation on May 25 with just 20 percent of the usual quantity of anesthetic.

Shen was discharged the next day with no side effects.

The hospital is the national training center for acupuncture anesthesia, using the method in many surgical operations as well as in procedures such as colonscopy and gastroscopy.

Ti Gong

Dr Chen Tongyu.

