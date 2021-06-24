Qingpu workshops handle public complaints more efficiently

Urban management and law enforcement authorities in Qingpu District have established a community-based workshop mechanism to handle residents' complaints more efficiently.

Urban management and law enforcement authorities in Qingpu District have established a community-based workshop mechanism to handle residents' complaints more efficiently and narrow the distance with the public, officials said today.

The workshop has been set up in all 307 villages and neighborhood committees across the district, and 12 model workshops will be established this year.

Some are operating 24 hours a day with officials fielding residents' complaints and suggestions without any distance.

Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement officials are responsible for hundreds of affairs, including dismantling unauthorized structures in apartment blocks; stopping people from making too much noise; preventing people from storing their junk in public spaces; confiscating illegal flyers; and cracking down on violations against Shanghai's new garbage-sorting rules.

"In the past, residents had to call hotlines such as 12345 (a 24-hour government-run public-service hotline) to forward complaints that were passed along to us, which took days to handle," said Huang Weifeng, an official with the Xiayang Subdistrict. "Now, all these procedures are obsolete, and we can collect first-hand proof of violations immediately after receiving complaints via these workshops. The mechanism significantly improves efficiency in tackling complaints from residents."

Since last year, district workshops have handled about 3,700 complaints from residents.

The number of complaints via hotlines in the district dropped 19.3 percent last year from 2019.