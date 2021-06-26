British expat sees Shanghai as center of eSports universe

The 81st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features British expatriate Fred Moynan.

The 81st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features British expatriate Fred Moynan who is working on global business strategy at VSPN.

"Shanghai has become the center of the eSports universe," said Moynan. "Many talented individuals and companies have gravitated toward Shanghai, which allows the best-in-class league operations and tournament organizations."

Moynan believes eSports is similar to traditional sports in many ways. The professional athletes of eSports need to eat healthily and be fit.

"The last 12 months was very challenging for many industries, particularly for entertainment businesses," said Moynan.

"But with the support of the Shanghai government, we were allowed to restart offline events in the city. What the government has done here is a signal to the global industry that this is where the ecosystem's epicenter is."