﻿
News / Metro

British expat sees Shanghai as center of eSports universe

SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-27       0
The 81st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features British expatriate Fred Moynan.
SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-27       0

The 81st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features British expatriate Fred Moynan who is working on global business strategy at VSPN.

"Shanghai has become the center of the eSports universe," said Moynan. "Many talented individuals and companies have gravitated toward Shanghai, which allows the best-in-class league operations and tournament organizations."

Moynan believes eSports is similar to traditional sports in many ways. The professional athletes of eSports need to eat healthily and be fit.

"The last 12 months was very challenging for many industries, particularly for entertainment businesses," said Moynan. 

"But with the support of the Shanghai government, we were allowed to restart offline events in the city. What the government has done here is a signal to the global industry that this is where the ecosystem's epicenter is."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     