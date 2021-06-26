﻿
News / Metro

Healthy outlook thanks to medical consultation between Shanghai and Tibet

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:17 UTC+8, 2021-06-26       0
The Shanghai International Medical Center has established a 5G-based long-distance medical consultation system with Shigatse Tibetan Hospital.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:17 UTC+8, 2021-06-26       0

The Shanghai International Medical Center has established a 5G-based long-distance medical consultation system with Shigatse Tibetan Hospital.

It offers multidisciplinary diagnosis and medical direction to patients in Tibet.

A Tibetan patient in the terminal stages of lung cancer has received remote consultation from experts in Shanghai.

Medical services delivered by experts working in Tibet and long-distance consultation are two major measures that Shanghai offers to Tibet.

Cancer treatment and rehabilitation, cerebro-cardio vascular disease diagnosis, treatment and recovery are main fields in remote medical direction.

"The China Health 2030 plan has set a target of improving cancer patients' five-year survival rate by 6 percentage points," said Dr Liu Weidong, president of Shanghai International Medical Center. "This can be achieved through prevention, screening, early diagnosis, proper treatment and after-surgery rehabilitation.

"In addition to Tibet, our long-distance medical consultation system will be promoted to other provinces like Sichuan, Yunnan, Qinghai and Gansu."

Healthy outlook thanks to medical consultation between Shanghai and Tibet
Ti Gong

Medical experts at the Shanghai International Medical Center offer long-distance consultation to patients in Tibet.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     