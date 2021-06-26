Healthy outlook thanks to medical consultation between Shanghai and Tibet

The Shanghai International Medical Center has established a 5G-based long-distance medical consultation system with Shigatse Tibetan Hospital.

It offers multidisciplinary diagnosis and medical direction to patients in Tibet.

A Tibetan patient in the terminal stages of lung cancer has received remote consultation from experts in Shanghai.

Medical services delivered by experts working in Tibet and long-distance consultation are two major measures that Shanghai offers to Tibet.

Cancer treatment and rehabilitation, cerebro-cardio vascular disease diagnosis, treatment and recovery are main fields in remote medical direction.

"The China Health 2030 plan has set a target of improving cancer patients' five-year survival rate by 6 percentage points," said Dr Liu Weidong, president of Shanghai International Medical Center. "This can be achieved through prevention, screening, early diagnosis, proper treatment and after-surgery rehabilitation.

"In addition to Tibet, our long-distance medical consultation system will be promoted to other provinces like Sichuan, Yunnan, Qinghai and Gansu."