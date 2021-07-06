﻿
News / Metro

Bus terminals offer outdoor workers cover from the heat

Some of the city's bus terminals now offer respite for outdoor workers and passengers alike.
Bus terminals offer outdoor workers cover from the heat
Ti Gong

A street cleaner is served water at a bus terminal.

Jiushi Bus Group opens the doors of its bus terminals to outdoor workers so they can take a rest on both hot and cold days.

So far, 36 bus terminals operated by the No. 5 company of the bus group in five districts are providing the free service, the company said today.

The workers can drink water, warm their meals and charge their mobile phones at the bus terminals, which also provide first-aid kits and umbrellas. At certain terminals they can also use refrigerators to store their food.

In addition to outdoor workers, passengers taking the buses can also use the services.

These bus terminals have joined the network of more than 1,100 outdoor worker service stations around the city, which were initiated and partly funded by the Shanghai General Trade Union.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
