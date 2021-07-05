﻿
News / Metro

TV documentary delivers real-life view of Shanghai police

The third season of a 12-episode television documentary on the work of the city's police force will air on Dragon TV beginning on Tuesday at 10pm.
TV documentary delivers real-life view of Shanghai police

Viewers will have an up-close look at police working to fight crimes such as pickpocketing, fraud and drug trafficking, as well as the work of forensic experts.


While the first two seasons documented the work of patrolling officers and police stations, the new season focuses on combating crime.

The film crew followed police officers working their beats, sometimes all night long.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
